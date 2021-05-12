A new poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce is nothing but good news for Gov. Ron DeSantis:

First up, his approval rating in the state is at 55%:

.@GovRonDeSantis job approval is currently at 55%. He receives 88% support from Republicans and 57% support from NPAs. pic.twitter.com/V568lcEga9 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) May 12, 2021

But, more importantly, 70% of Floridians approve of how he handled COVID-19 vaccine distribution:

.@GovRonDeSantis receiving high marks for his handling of distribution of #COVID19 vaccine: 70% of Floridians giving him a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/PuRE9HjIh3 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) May 12, 2021

“60 Minutes” and its story attempting to slam DeSantis on vaccines hardest hit:

‘Keep on DIGGING!’ 60 minutes’ Sharyn Alfonsi trying to defend her DeSantis hatchet job with viewer letters only makes things WORSE https://t.co/4a9bFcPZM9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 12, 2021

And he holds double-digit leads against Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Val Demings ahead of the 2022 governor’s race:

