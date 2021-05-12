A new poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce is nothing but good news for Gov. Ron DeSantis:
First up, his approval rating in the state is at 55%:
But, more importantly, 70% of Floridians approve of how he handled COVID-19 vaccine distribution:
“60 Minutes” and its story attempting to slam DeSantis on vaccines hardest hit:
And he holds double-digit leads against Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Val Demings ahead of the 2022 governor’s race:
