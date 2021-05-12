Here’s the latest on the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona. . .

First up, we’re on Day 3 of a standoff between the state Senate GOP and the county over the computer routers they say are necessary to accurately audit the vote:

We're in 3rd day of standoff between Arizona Senate Republicans & Maricopa County.

GOP wants county's computer routers so audit can test a conspiracy theory.

County says no.

Security experts agree.https://t.co/4VZ8Trycra pic.twitter.com/2sdSMmZD4L — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 12, 2021

The county, however, disagrees and thinks giving the routers to the auditors is too great a security risk:

Maricopa County has rejected an ultimatum that it hand over to the auditors the building blocks of its computer network, but Senate Republicans could still pursue legal action.

https://t.co/BV95wqBSbV — 12 News (@12News) May 12, 2021

Subpoenas could come today to force the issue:

Q: Will Maricopa County Board & county elections director get your subpoenas today? Your lawyer said they would be sent Monday after county withheld routers. https://t.co/7GJuKiT5MU — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 12, 2021

As for the pace of the audit, it’s still going slowly with only a little over 300,000 of the 2.1 million ballots or so counted:

OK, to get started on a few tidbits. Bennett told me more than 300,000 ballots, of the 2.1 million, have been counted. He said he expects about a third of a million (i.e. 333,000) to be counted by the end of the day. — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

The plan is to start the audit up again on May 24 when the facility is vacant again:

He said the ballots will be stored securely, under 24-hour-a-day security and cameras, during the period starting Friday when high school graduations take place in the coliseum, until May 24 when counting resumes. At that point he hopes all counting tables will be staffed. — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

One issue has been staffing the audit properly that they hope to address:

By my count, 24 of 44 counting tables are empty right now. In other words, more than half are not being used. The problem with staffing them is in part hung up on vetting the people they're bringing in, Bennett said. — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

Auditors are also reportedly investigating the “Hammer and Scorecard” conspiracy theory:

Brakey introduced me to Bennie Smith as the person who discovered "fraction magic." This is the claim, also referred to as Hammer and Scorecard, that vote tabulation machines have the ability to weight votes, thereby making it possible to manipulate the outcome. — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

Details here:

This is one of the key conspiracy theories that provoked the "audit" in the first place, discussed here. https://t.co/I0HM1zSRut — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

One other ongoing issue is the rift between state Senate liaison Ken Bennett and the @ArizonaAudit Twitter account which he just can’t seem to rein in:

So, you've all been wondering the latest on the @arizonaaudit Twitter account. I expressed disbelief to Bennett that he isn't controlling it or can't control it. Seems kind of ridiculous. He said, "No, I don't." — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

Bennett is talking about tweets like this:

Audit volunteers have said they don’t feel safe because of Kooky Katie’s constant attacks. STOP THE LIES! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 10, 2021

But, he’s still trying:

Bennett: "I had some volunteers that were helping with the Twitter. We’re working that out, and that’s the only comment I’m going to make….We’re working that out right now. And by the end of the day I’ll release a statement." — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

He acknowledged, "It is weird."

I said, "You know the concern — when it’s trolling people and mocking people, it doesn’t’ create confidence in the process."

He answered, "That’s why I’m concerned and working through that with the volunteers who offered to help. " — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) May 11, 2021

And the count goes on:

Good morning! You know the rest… We won’t stop until every damn ballot is verified. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 11, 2021

