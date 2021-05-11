A story in Politico from late April about NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio increasing NYPD funding is getting renewed attention this morning after the @Breaking911 account tweeted it out last night:
JUST IN: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase NYPD funding by $105 million following a large surge in violent crime – Politico
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2021
So, not really breaking but LOL:
The city will spend $105 million to build a new NYPD precinct in Southeast Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday — reversing a decision to eliminate the project last year when he was under pressure to cut the police budget. https://t.co/bdUCHaUU8o
— POLITICO New York (@politicony) April 20, 2021
“Re-fund the police”!
Re-fund the police
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 11, 2021
And he’s scrapping a community center to free up the funds for the new precinct:
This is for a new police precinct in Rosedale, which local leaders have demanded for years in an 80% black neighborhood. Current precinct is the 105th which is six miles away. De Blasio was going to use the money for a "community center," but the backlash was fierce. https://t.co/5bxQy3DPM5
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 11, 2021
When will progs admit this?
Defunding police doesn't work.
That's why Texas is passing a law to defund cities that defund police. https://t.co/kldM9QIvbq
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2021
Their rules:
Based in the Left's rules, Mayor Bill de Blasio has just increased funding for white supremacy https://t.co/uvvC14MtLq
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 11, 2021
Now, let’s hope other Dem politicians follow his lead:
Hopefully other self proclaimed “progressives” will figure out defunding & vilifying the police were dumb ideas that cost many lives.
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 11, 2021
NYC should bring back cash bail, too:
This is an important first step, but we need to reinstate cash bail and protect qualified immunity for the police https://t.co/oUPVUvKcHF
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 11, 2021
***