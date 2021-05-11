A story in Politico from late April about NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio increasing NYPD funding is getting renewed attention this morning after the @Breaking911 account tweeted it out last night:

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase NYPD funding by $105 million following a large surge in violent crime – Politico — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2021

So, not really breaking but LOL:

The city will spend $105 million to build a new NYPD precinct in Southeast Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday — reversing a decision to eliminate the project last year when he was under pressure to cut the police budget. https://t.co/bdUCHaUU8o — POLITICO New York (@politicony) April 20, 2021

“Re-fund the police”!

Re-fund the police — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 11, 2021

And he’s scrapping a community center to free up the funds for the new precinct:

This is for a new police precinct in Rosedale, which local leaders have demanded for years in an 80% black neighborhood. Current precinct is the 105th which is six miles away. De Blasio was going to use the money for a "community center," but the backlash was fierce. https://t.co/5bxQy3DPM5 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 11, 2021

When will progs admit this?

Defunding police doesn't work. That's why Texas is passing a law to defund cities that defund police. https://t.co/kldM9QIvbq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2021

Their rules:

Based in the Left's rules, Mayor Bill de Blasio has just increased funding for white supremacy https://t.co/uvvC14MtLq — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 11, 2021

Now, let’s hope other Dem politicians follow his lead:

Hopefully other self proclaimed “progressives” will figure out defunding & vilifying the police were dumb ideas that cost many lives. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 11, 2021

NYC should bring back cash bail, too:

This is an important first step, but we need to reinstate cash bail and protect qualified immunity for the police https://t.co/oUPVUvKcHF — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 11, 2021

***