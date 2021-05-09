New reporting from the New York Times found — not surprisingly — that when you actually tell people the vaccine works and they can get back to normal, they are more willing to get the jab:

No way. I can’t believe better vaccine messaging would produce higher vaccine numbers. That is shocking news indeed. https://t.co/th2nkTR0SD — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 8, 2021

With that said, White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients took the opposite approach during an interview with Jake Tapper on Sunday and repeatedly refused to answer just why President Joe Biden insists on wearing a mask while inside surrounding only by other vaccinated people:

Twice, @jaketapper asks, "With everybody in that room vaccinated, why does [Biden] need to wear a mask?" Twice, White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients doesn't answer. He says "we're going to rely on science" but doesn't explain why science, in that situation, warrants a mask. — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 9, 2021

There’s nothing scientific about this. Nothing:

Tapper: "By being overly cautious, the signal is going out… that there isn't necessarily a light at the end of the tunnel." Zients: "CDC guidance across time will allow vaccinated people more and more privileges to take off that mask." Transcript here: https://t.co/8zLHb3Xguh — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 9, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Jake Tapper: "Why does President Biden in a room full of vaccinated journalists, with everybody in that room vaccinated, why does he need to wear a mask? White House response coordinator Jeff Zients: The president is going to continue to follow the CDC guidance." pic.twitter.com/rmPrr0Gtgl — The Hill (@thehill) May 9, 2021

Nope:

Narrator: They are not relying on the science. https://t.co/ssVNmxeu0w — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 9, 2021

“This type of messaging is effectively anti-vax propaganda at this point”:

This type of messaging is effectively anti-vax propaganda at this point. It needs to stop immediately. https://t.co/FmHmjaq53j — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) May 9, 2021

“Rely on science” was always just “culture war signaling and flattery”:

“Rely on science” from Democrats has never meant anything. At the most it was culture war signaling and flattery. https://t.co/yBdh99FZh8 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 9, 2021

“It’s a schtick now” and we are done with it:

it's social science not science, right? just wants to send a signal that masks are cool/good. but admin doesn't want to admit that that's the reason? using "we believe/trust/follow in science" debases science btw. it's a schtick now https://t.co/XwmDbGWDuz — Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) May 9, 2021

But Biden does have his defenders, like true conservative George Conway:

I am fully vaccinated, and perfectly fine with continuing to wear a mask until every American has been given the chance to be vaccinated, because anyone who's at risk and still in the process of getting vaccinated deserves to feel safe. — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) May 9, 2021

What Conway leaves out is that his condition already exists in the White House and Biden should not be wearing a mask:

What is the benefit of wearing a mask if you're fully vaccinated? What does that have to do with anybody else, vaccinated, unvaccinated, healthy or at risk? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 9, 2021

“You really have become a Democrat”:

Feelings over science. You really have become a Democrat. — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) May 9, 2021

