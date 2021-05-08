On Friday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted out this article by CBS News’ Camilo Montoya-Galvez to defend the Biden administration’s awful border policies:

“Facts,” he called it:

Unfortunately for Klain, he didn’t actually read the article because there are other “facts” in there that point out how the Biden administration is still failing kids at the border:

Fact: They’re still wearing soiled clothes and in emotional distress:

Fact: “HHS is currently housing nearly 22,000 unaccompanied children” and severe overcrowding could return:

Fact: The shelter at Donna is still overcapacity:

Fact: The crisis continues, especially for young children and teenage girls:

Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

