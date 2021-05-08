On Friday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted out this article by CBS News’ Camilo Montoya-Galvez to defend the Biden administration’s awful border policies:

“Facts,” he called it:

Conditions in the largest Border Patrol facility for migrant children have changed dramatically. In March, the Donna facility was severely overcrowded, holding 3,700 lone children. When we were allowed inside yesterday, Donna was holding 330 lone minors.https://t.co/s9qM5laBBX — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) May 7, 2021

Unfortunately for Klain, he didn’t actually read the article because there are other “facts” in there that point out how the Biden administration is still failing kids at the border:

LMAO he doesn't quote anything from the rest of the article for a reason. See my next tweet below: https://t.co/bagFVaAO92 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 7, 2021

Fact: They’re still wearing soiled clothes and in emotional distress:

Fact: “HHS is currently housing nearly 22,000 unaccompanied children” and severe overcrowding could return:

Fact: The shelter at Donna is still overcapacity:

Fact: The crisis continues, especially for young children and teenage girls:

Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

***