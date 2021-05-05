Multiple media accounts are reporting this morning that GOP House leadership is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York over Wyoming’s Liz Cheney for conference chair:

“The leadership has completely turned on Cheney”:

Trending

She does seem to get it:

People have been speculating that Dems in New York might draw the borders of her district to make it harder for her to win, but the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman thinks it’s actually in their interests to make her district *more* Republican:

And:

Stefanik, a defender of former President Trump, is more moderate than Cheney:

Cheney vs. Stefanik, by the numbers:

That may be true, but she’s also doing stuff like this:

We’ll find out more today. Stay tuned.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Stefanik