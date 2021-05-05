Megyn Kelly posted this photo a few days ago of prominent lib political figures turned into action figure at her local toy/book store on the Upper West Side in NYC:

Um, no:

But then it got worse:

Trending

Action figure? More like an “inaction figure”:

Would any kid actually play with this?

And the cult continues:

Yes. Yes, we do:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FauciMegyn Kelly