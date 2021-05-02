There’s a new article out in the New York Times that dropped the proverbial ton of bricks right on NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang’s head:

Over promise, under deliver. That’s the Andrew Yang story. NYC cannot afford electing an inexperienced charlatan as mayor, especially right now. https://t.co/AFwgmElFj9 — Justin Cohen (he/him) (@juscohen) May 2, 2021

It’s so bad that lib, actress and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon compared Yang to failed Fyre Festival:

WOW — incredible read 👇 Andrew Yang's "business experience" is just a stone's throw from the Fyre Festival.https://t.co/r9cp7vawCQ — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 1, 2021

And The Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel called it “disqualifying”:

Disqualifying / Andrew Yang Promised to Create 100,000 Jobs. He Ended Up With 150. https://t.co/olPr0r5xGI — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) May 2, 2021

It’s behind the paywall, but reporters Brian Rosenthal and Katie Glueck tweeted out the most important parts:

NEW: Andrew Yang is leading the race to be NYC’s next mayor, in part because many see him as a successful entrepreneur. But a NYT review has found that in the biggest leadership stint of his life, he made big promises & failed to deliver. With @KatieGlueck https://t.co/nCnHX3qfgU — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) May 1, 2021

We’re no “MATH” experts like Andrew Yang, but isn’t 150 a lot fewer than 100,000?

Before entering politics, Andrew Yang made a name for himself by establishing a nonprofit called Venture for America. He said it would create 100,000 jobs in struggling U.S. cities. After an extensive review, we only found 150 jobs created in those cities: https://t.co/nCnHX3qfgU — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) May 1, 2021

Oh, and then there’s the race angle:

Our review also found problems around diversity & inclusion at Andrew Yang’s nonprofit. Its application process disadvantaged HBCU graduates; over 80% of its recruits were white; and it kept working with a company after an exec used anti-Black racial slurs https://t.co/nCnHX3qfgU — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) May 1, 2021

An excerpt:

A snapshot of Yang’s career before VFA https://t.co/az6xG5Jo5i pic.twitter.com/5qA3oHaAZf — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) May 2, 2021

So, sure . . . make Yang the next mayor. What could go wrong?

I don’t know, electing a minor celebrity who makes big promises but has a track record of doing nothing that helps other people seems like a pretty good idea. I mean, what could go wrong? https://t.co/AdoJiWoXRB — Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) May 2, 2021

