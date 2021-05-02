There’s a new article out in the New York Times that dropped the proverbial ton of bricks right on NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang’s head:

It’s so bad that lib, actress and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon compared Yang to failed Fyre Festival:

And The Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel called it “disqualifying”:

It’s behind the paywall, but reporters Brian Rosenthal and Katie Glueck tweeted out the most important parts:

We’re no “MATH” experts like Andrew Yang, but isn’t 150 a lot fewer than 100,000?

Oh, and then there’s the race angle:

An excerpt:

So, sure . . . make Yang the next mayor. What could go wrong?

