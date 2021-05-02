As we told you on Saturday, Sen. Mitt Romney was “soundly booed” by the crowd a the Utah GOP convention:

But did he lie to them?

Romney reportedly told the crowd, “You can boo all you like. I’ve been a Republican all of my life”:

As The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles points out, Romney claimed he was an independent during the Reagan years:

Let’s go to the videotape!

He’s been called out on this line before:

Romney also said he “was not a fan of our last president’s character issues.” From the Salt Lake Tribune:

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” said Romney as delegates attempted to shout him down. Accusations that Romney was a “traitor” or “communist” flew from the crowd like so many poison darts.

The cacophony of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to “show respect” for Romney.

“You can boo all you like,” said Romney. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

Oddly, Romney didn’t have much to say about “character issues” when he was accepting Trump’s endorsement in 2012:

Or when he was interviewing for a cabinet position after the 2016 election:

Or when he was accepting Trump’s endorsement for his Senate run in 2018:

What a farce.

***

