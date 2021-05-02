Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, attempted to strip out language from a resolution on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom that she thought was overly partisan and didn’t accurately reflect the reality that Democrats and independents were also now happy with his leadership of the state during the pandemic:

We can’t believe we’re writing this, but Nancy Pelosi’s daughter was the voice of reason here:

The resolution failed to pass which means the partisan language was included.

From Christine Pelosi:

Christine Pelosi, fact-checker!

She, at least, gets it:

California Dems did vote down language that would have criticized the United States for not sending more vaccines overseas:

But, still, it ALMOST passed:

