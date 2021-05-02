Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, attempted to strip out language from a resolution on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom that she thought was overly partisan and didn’t accurately reflect the reality that Democrats and independents were also now happy with his leadership of the state during the pandemic:

Interesting debate #CADEM2021 over Newsom recall resolution. A delegate wants to strip language saying it's a Republican/partisan recall. Christine Pelosi speaks in favor, noting that some Dems and indies signed petitions bc of pandemic pain and CADem should lead w/compassion. — Seema (@LATSeema) May 2, 2021

We can’t believe we’re writing this, but Nancy Pelosi’s daughter was the voice of reason here:

The amendment to strip the Republican/partisan language from anti-recall resolution narrowly fails, 593 in support of amendment, 627 opposed #CADEM2021 https://t.co/9PAkQokW4g — Seema (@LATSeema) May 2, 2021

The resolution failed to pass which means the partisan language was included.

From Christine Pelosi:

#CADEM2021 now voting on whether to remove “partisan” language from resolution opposing #CArecall. I voted YES @CA_Dem must acknowledge Democrats and independents who signed the recall and engage them with empathy. We barely lost 583-637 so the resolution will be partisan…. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 2, 2021

Christine Pelosi, fact-checker!

and as for the rationale, one speaker who wants to keep it as “Stop the Partissn Power Grab” said “no Newsom voter signed the recall.” That’s FALSE and offensive – I know Newsom voters and volunteers who signed the recall and told him so. Calling me a liar is a bad strategy! — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 2, 2021

She, at least, gets it:

We have a great chance to lead with empathy and the #buildbackbetter message and let people know that their governor is engaged and their vaccines, benefits, and reopenings are coming, so they will regain power and control over their lives. Let’s do that! — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 2, 2021

California Dems did vote down language that would have criticized the United States for not sending more vaccines overseas:

Here is language being debated: "THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the California Democratic Party a) deplores high-income countries, such as Russia, China, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, that produce or hoard vaccines" 1/2 https://t.co/fgYY6aVUoS — Seema (@LATSeema) May 2, 2021

" and use the availability of vaccines to pressure or coerce developing nations to comply with non-COVID related policy goals or collectively punish civilian populations, independent or under occupation." 2/2 https://t.co/w1AswPg1UW — Seema (@LATSeema) May 2, 2021

But, still, it ALMOST passed:

.@CA_Dem Delegates vote to remove the language about the party deploring the U.S. and other countries over vaccine policy, thus avoiding giving an enormous gift to Republicans and recall backers. Vote was 717 to remove the language, with 519 voting to retain it. https://t.co/qZMTOWNEh9 — Seema (@LATSeema) May 2, 2021

