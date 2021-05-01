The Washington Post on Friday had this must-read article on how the revised mask guidance just released by the CDC is still “too conservative” and needs to be loosened up even further:

It’s the math, people:

If you have been fully vaccinated, you have a 0.0005 percent chance of being hospitalized from covid-19 and a 0.0001 percent chance of dying from it. I'm not a statistician, but those odds seem pretty good. — Paige W. Cunningham (@pw_cunningham) April 30, 2021

The Post went on to quote an expert that said President Joe Biden could have safely addressed a full joint session of Congress on Wednesday instead of the socially-distanced farce we saw:

“Everyone could have been in that room,” said @MonicaGandhi9 referring to Biden's joint address. “If we’re all fully vaccinated, we could all be unmasked and distanced in that room.” — Paige W. Cunningham (@pw_cunningham) April 30, 2021

An earlier op-ed by Dr. Leana Wen (yes, the former Planned Parenthood director!!!) made this point, saying this conservative guidance “calls vaccine efficacy into question” — which is the exact point Tucker Carlson made and got destroyed over:

More I read @DrLeanaWen editorial, I am struck by its importance at this turning point: "Over-correction has a price; at best, it makes public health measures seem performative rather than science-based. At worst, it calls vaccine efficacy into question". https://t.co/hZD57JjuyH — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) April 30, 2021

Remember this?

Oliver Darcy: Tucker Carlson is 'recklessly telling viewers that the vaccines might not actually work' https://t.co/JOhyVZy252 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 15, 2021

TAKE OFF THE MASK, JOE:

President Biden has done incredible work to ramp up vaccinations. He can help overcome hesitancy by showing us how vaccines are the roadmap out of pandemic restrictions. He could consider taking off his mask outdoors & when meeting with fully vaccinated staff. @JohnKingCNN pic.twitter.com/D2PWMwsNn9 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 30, 2021

If only:

I hope I see more (safe) unmasked faces outside in the sun in SF tomorrow! https://t.co/y8vPRBAiq3 — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) April 30, 2021

