President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate Amtrak’s 50th anniversary and to push for his multi-trillion-dollar “infrastructure” plan:

President Joe Biden came to 30th Street Station to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary and push for his $3.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. @alecia__reid reportshttps://t.co/ucbMpY3V2Y — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 30, 2021

And it wasn’t long until he committed another verbal gaffe, this time stumbling about adding a high-speed line in Florida when he was Vice President under Barack Obama. We think.

Watch for yourself:

BIDEN: “Barack allowed me to put together a budget for Amtrak and it had money for high speed rail — 200 MPH — from Charlotte, another line going from…in Florida, down to Tampa, another line — if we had…we’d have that tunnel fixed in New York now.” pic.twitter.com/qihuJDdTVe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 30, 2021

From Florida to Tampa? What?

I found the route from Florida to Tampa pic.twitter.com/Gxmd7ZvgOo — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) April 30, 2021

Anyway, try to get through this “cute story” if you can. It must be nice to have the media cover for him like this:

AMTRAK: President Biden tells a cute story of an Amtrak trip home to see his family on his birthday pic.twitter.com/uhif4eV7cF — Forbes (@Forbes) April 30, 2021

***