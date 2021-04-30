There was a little drama on Friday at the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County, Ariz. after Ryan Randazzo, a reporter for AZCentral.com, tweeted out this photo of former GOP Rep. Anthony Kern reviewing ballots:

Kern was a backer of the #StopTheSteal movement after the election:

And he was in D.C. on January 6:

Randazzo tweeted that he was escorted out shortly after he posted the photo:

The account set up by State Senate Republicans later tweeted that he violated an agreement and tweeted out an unblurred photo of the ballot:

Trending

But State Senate President Karen Fann added that journos were not supposed to zoom in on faces as well:

This, however, is disrupted:

Also, State Sen. Ken Bennett reportedly said Kern “would only be a volunteer observer and wouldn’t be counting votes”:

As for the audit itself, the GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board appeared to have backtracked on his support of the process:

And in other news, the auditors have completed their review of the voting machines:

Although it’s not exactly clear what’s going on:

The county will now have to recertify the machines at the expense of the Senate GOP:

And the hand count of the ballots continues:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Maricopa