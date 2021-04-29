A fully-masked Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters today that about 75% of members of Congress are fully vaccinated:

Speaker Pelosi say about 75% of the House of Representatives is vaccinated. She says they can't force members to get a shot or require them to disclose it, which is a matter of privacy. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 29, 2021

Watch:

Speaker Pelosi says about 75% of Congress is vaccinated, and responds to Republicans who ask her to shorten votes. "I say, well, tell your friends to get vaccinated." https://t.co/UmOdsv6d8d pic.twitter.com/PsdGGzNqsw — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2021

So, the reason we had a socially-distanced speech to a joint session of Congress last night was because of people who’ve had access to the vaccine for weeks and weeks didn’t get it? Just how much longer are we going to keep things shut down because of this?

And that's the answer to yesterday's questions about why the Biden address still featured mask wearing and social distancing. It should have been possible to return to full normality. Instead the sensible majority had to accommodate a recalcitrant minority. https://t.co/4qfF8uyfAc — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 29, 2021

Maybe those in power will one day explain to us when enough is enough?

we all knew this was coming: they won't open the economy because the vax numbers aren't high enough. https://t.co/R5QfszKg3A — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 29, 2021

And adding to the theater is Pelosi speaking to reporters in a mask while letting President Biden speak last night maskless.

Maybe she should fine him? From GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22):

They are pushing that Trump Vaccine hard. Joe Biden was in the Chamber for over an hour without a mask last night. Pelosi should fine him or let the rest of us take off the masks in the Chamber. https://t.co/7CwgO5q6aF — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) April 29, 2021

Good luck with that. Let’s have her collect fines from people in her own party first before we expand to the Executive branch:

Pelosi declines to weigh in on Dem @WhipClyburn appealing $5K fine for bypassing metal detectors off House floor. Says generally: "If people have a disagreement on the charge that was made, then they can appeal it." — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) April 29, 2021

