A fully-masked Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters today that about 75% of members of Congress are fully vaccinated:

So, the reason we had a socially-distanced speech to a joint session of Congress last night was because of people who’ve had access to the vaccine for weeks and weeks didn’t get it? Just how much longer are we going to keep things shut down because of this?

Maybe those in power will one day explain to us when enough is enough?

And adding to the theater is Pelosi speaking to reporters in a mask while letting President Biden speak last night maskless.

Maybe she should fine him? From GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22):

Good luck with that. Let’s have her collect fines from people in her own party first before we expand to the Executive branch:

