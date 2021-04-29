As we told you last night, attendance was limited at President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress because of COVID-19 concerns. Here’s what that looked like:

But as soon as the speech was over, THIS Is what Dems did:

YOU can’t send your kids to school. YOU can’t eat at a restaurant indoors. YOU have to obey those restrictions.

THEY, however, do whatever THEY want to do:

And here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the top rope:

A “House of Hypocrites!” indeed:

