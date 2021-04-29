As we told you last night, attendance was limited at President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress because of COVID-19 concerns. Here’s what that looked like:

ya pretty much pic.twitter.com/hHakxEAm7k — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) April 29, 2021

But as soon as the speech was over, THIS Is what Dems did:

Remember when they said attendance was limited for social distancing purposes…so about that pic.twitter.com/H6S00DAxmg — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) April 29, 2021

YOU can’t send your kids to school. YOU can’t eat at a restaurant indoors. YOU have to obey those restrictions.

THEY, however, do whatever THEY want to do:

As Democrats gaggle together, businesses and schools around the country remain closed because Democrats refuse to open them pic.twitter.com/qJUkz8eZvi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

And here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the top rope:

Wow.

No social distancing after the speech.

Lots of physical touching by Joe Biden with almost everyone.

He puts his hands all over everyone!

What a charade!@JoeBiden has no right to tell anyone to stay away from others ever again!!!

STOP this insanity!!! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

A “House of Hypocrites!” indeed:

.@JoeBiden and the Democrats just ended ALL covid rules tonight by breaking their own rules. No social distancing and Biden put his hands on everyone. And Biden broke @SpeakerPelosi’s mask rule by giving a speech without a mask in the House floor. House of Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/a9NEsm8YMH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

