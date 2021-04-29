Former President Donald Trump claimed victory on Wednesday after a judge in Arizona refused to stop the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County by the state Senate:

But it’s more complicated than that. . .

The judge also ordered that the company performing the audit, Cyber Ninjas, may not keep secret what they’re doing:

Cyber Ninjas has until noon today to appeal:

But it was a loss for Dems who had wanted to stop the entire thing:

But it also means that the state’s Dem Secretary of State will now have access to the audit site:

One of the outstanding issues has to do with what exactly auditors are looking for when they were spotted examining ballots with an ultraviolet flashlight. The TL;DR version of this article is that nobody knows:

The county says there are no watermarks on the ballots:

Another outstanding issue is who is funding the audit. The state Senate is reportedly covering $150,000 of costs and there’s an ongoing fundraising effort for the rest:

They want to raise a total of $2.8 million:

And, finally, there’s a chance they won’t even finish the audit in time as the building they’re using is needed for upcoming high school graduation ceremonies:

We’ll keep you posted.

