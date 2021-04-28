NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed earlier this week by a suspected drunk driver while he was directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway in response to another accident:

The suspect, Jessica Beauvais, 32, appeared to do shots of liquor during a livestream before the crash:

And she reportedly signed off of her broadcast by shouting, “f*ck the police!”:

Enjoy prison, lady:

She’s being held without bail:

Alternate headline if the media was consistent:

