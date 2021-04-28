NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed earlier this week by a suspected drunk driver while he was directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway in response to another accident:

Confirmed per NYPD, 43-year-old Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed while diverting traffic after another fatal accident on the LIE. The woman who hit him police say was driving under the influence with a suspended license, she has been arrested. Full story on @NY1 pic.twitter.com/ibcWkERnCS — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) April 27, 2021

The suspect, Jessica Beauvais, 32, appeared to do shots of liquor during a livestream before the crash:

The woman who allegedly mowed down a New York City police officer with her car appeared to chug shots of liquor while cursing law enforcement during a nearly two-hour Facebook livestream just before the hit-and-run occurred.https://t.co/AzzOC7qVAq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 28, 2021

And she reportedly signed off of her broadcast by shouting, “f*ck the police!”:

Driver says 'f**k the police' and downs 'vodka' in video before 'killing cop in hit-and-run' https://t.co/5gd6CLLXAU — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) April 28, 2021

She’s being held without bail:

The Long Island woman accused of killing NYPD Officer Anastasio Tsakos with her car has been held without bail on several charges. @JohnBDias has the latest: https://t.co/RX8jU3X1RJ — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 28, 2021

GP If media covered this story like it covered cop shootings of black men, the headline would've read: "Angry, Drunken BLM Supporter Murders Cop in Cold Blood" https://t.co/h07J3V3F50 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 28, 2021

