A hearing is underway right now in North Carolina to determine if body camera footage of the fatal shooting by deputies of Andrew Brown should be released to the public or not.

The district attorney on the case wants it only disclosed to Brown’s family at this time:

District Attorney Andrew Womble says the body camera video should be disclosed to the family of Andrew Brown, but not released to the public for 30 days (a delay to allow NCSBI to complete its investigation and Womble to decide on charges) @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

But he also said the footage will show that Brown hit deputies with his car before the shooting:

Womble on body cam video: The car of #AndrewBrown was stationary when deputies approached and grabbed door, Brown backed up and “made contact” with law enforcement, then drove forward and “makes contact” with deputies, and *then* shots are fired. @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

Attorneys, presumably for the deputies, do not want the footage released:

An attorney for “unnamed defendants” (presumably deputies) says “officers are distraught” and “we believe the shooting was justified.” He opposes public release of video, saying there isn’t a “compelling public interest” (that community wants, but doesn’t *need* it) @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

According to the DA, there is video from four body cameras:

A note: DA Womble said “all 4 body cameras” in his address to the judge, our first notice of how *many* cameras were rolling. The judge said he’s seen the body camera videos and he spent hours last night reviewing them. @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

And an attorney representing the media wants it released immediately:

Attorney representing press requests for video: There is absolutely a compelling public interest, the fact that Womble and Brown attorneys’ accounts of video differ shows a reason to release. Says he does not believe release would jeopardize investigation/charges @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

The judge will rule shortly:

Arguments are finished. Judge is taking a 15-20 minute break to review and then he will be back out to make a decision on the release of body camera video in the death of #AndrewBrown — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

Of note, the FBI announced a civil right investigation *BEFORE* viewing the video footage?

BREAKING: FBI announces federal civil rights investigation into fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man killed by North Carolina deputies. An independent autopsy shows that he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. https://t.co/9xq97aJjLJ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

