A hearing is underway right now in North Carolina to determine if body camera footage of the fatal shooting by deputies of Andrew Brown should be released to the public or not.

The district attorney on the case wants it only disclosed to Brown’s family at this time:

But he also said the footage will show that Brown hit deputies with his car before the shooting:

Attorneys, presumably for the deputies, do not want the footage released:

According to the DA, there is video from four body cameras:

And an attorney representing the media wants it released immediately:

The judge will rule shortly:

Of note, the FBI announced a civil right investigation *BEFORE* viewing the video footage?

We’ll keep you posted.

***

