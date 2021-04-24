A New Hampshire man has turned himself in to police for reportedly detonating 80 lbs. of the over-the-counter explosive Tannerite for a gender-reveal party (it’s a boy, by the way):

The explosion reportedly “shook homes for miles”:

Tanneritie is most often used for firearms practice, like when Reason’s CJ Ciaramella shot a “pill bottle” filled with Tannerite with a rifle:

Some property owners say the explosion cracked the foundation of their homes and it somehow turned the water brown:

The quarry where the explosion took place is not speaking to journos for some strange reason:

