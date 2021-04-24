A New Hampshire man has turned himself in to police for reportedly detonating 80 lbs. of the over-the-counter explosive Tannerite for a gender-reveal party (it’s a boy, by the way):

Kingston police continue to investigate that big blast for a baby boy that shook homes miles away in communities across southern NH and northern Mass https://t.co/wn9sL1Hd6J — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) April 22, 2021

The explosion reportedly “shook homes for miles”:

UPDATE: Kingston police say approx. 80 pounds of Tannerite were used at that gender reveal party that caused a massive explosion that shook homes for miles. Man who detonated it has turned himself in to police and is cooperating. Police haven’t decided on charges. @UnionLeader — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) April 22, 2021

Tanneritie is most often used for firearms practice, like when Reason’s CJ Ciaramella shot a “pill bottle” filled with Tannerite with a rifle:

Here's me hitting a pill bottle of tannerite with an AR-10. There were some bump stocks involved that day, too. A very "I can't believe this is legal" day. https://t.co/LNxyELkMac — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) April 23, 2021

Some property owners say the explosion cracked the foundation of their homes and it somehow turned the water brown:

Police believe a whopping 80 lbs of Tannerite were used for a gender reveal party in Kingston #NH that caused a massive blast that rocked homes. Meanwhile, property owners have reported possible foundation cracks and a woman claims her water turned brown. https://t.co/lWlpWHdiaz — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) April 23, 2021

The quarry where the explosion took place is not speaking to journos for some strange reason:

Efforts to reach Torromeo Industries for comment on the gender reveal explosion in their Kingston quarry have been unsuccessful. I left a message Wed morning, but got no response. I tried again today, but the woman who answered the phone hung up on me several times. @UnionLeader — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) April 23, 2021

***