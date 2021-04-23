Meanwhile, in Virginia, what the actual f*** is this?

JUST IN: Virginia Dept. of Education to drop all advanced math classes below 11th grade due to unequal representation of minority races – Fox News — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2021

And, yes, it’s true:

Virginia moving to eliminate all accelerated math courses before 11th grade as part of equity-focused plan https://t.co/T1DoD4zLB5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2021

From Fox News:

Loudoun County school board member Ian Serotkin posted about the change via Facebook on Tuesday. According to Serotkin, he learned of the change the night prior during a briefing from staff on the Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI). “[A]s currently planned, this initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade,” he said. “That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this. All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses.”

But they do say that there will something called “differentiated instruction” to replace the advanced math classes in grades K-10, whatever that means:

VDOE spokesperson Charles Pyle indicated to Fox News that the courses would allow for at least some variation depending on students’ skill level. “Differentiated instruction means providing instruction that is catered to the learning needs of each child (appropriate levels of challenge and academic rigor),” Pyle said.

Do these morons in Virginia not understand what will happen?

Let me preview what's going to happen: Rich families will pay to give their kids extra classes or go to private school, and everyone else will get an inferior education. Stop treating Virginia's students like cultural guinea pigs! https://t.co/rHCh1BDOy7 #FoxNews @VA_GOP — Peter Doran (@PeterBDoran) April 23, 2021

And how exactly do you attract tech workers to your state while destroying the math curriculum in your schools?

If you live in Virginia, supposedly the Silicon Valley of the East, and your kid is good in math, Ralph Northam wants you to leave. https://t.co/5YypscCq6u — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 23, 2021

We’d hope even Dem parents would be concerned about this:

Yeah, Virginia is pretty blue these days but VA Dems are doing everything in their power to change that. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 23, 2021

And what a gift to China this is. Imagine if it’s taken up in more states?

Xi Jinping would like to thank the Commonwealth of Virginia for its kind assistance in hindering American advancement and thus abetting ascendant Chinese Communist Party hegemony. https://t.co/wSk5vybNef — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 23, 2021

In other words, we’ve become a joke of a country:

What a patently unserious society we have become. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 23, 2021

***