Meanwhile, in Virginia, what the actual f*** is this?

And, yes, it’s true:

From Fox News:

Loudoun County school board member Ian Serotkin posted about the change via Facebook on Tuesday. According to Serotkin, he learned of the change the night prior during a briefing from staff on the Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI).

“[A]s currently planned, this initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade,” he said. “That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this. All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses.”

But they do say that there will something called “differentiated instruction” to replace the advanced math classes in grades K-10, whatever that means:

VDOE spokesperson Charles Pyle indicated to Fox News that the courses would allow for at least some variation depending on students’ skill level. “Differentiated instruction means providing instruction that is catered to the learning needs of each child (appropriate levels of challenge and academic rigor),” Pyle said.

Do these morons in Virginia not understand what will happen?

And how exactly do you attract tech workers to your state while destroying the math curriculum in your schools?

We’d hope even Dem parents would be concerned about this:

And what a gift to China this is. Imagine if it’s taken up in more states?

In other words, we’ve become a joke of a country:

***

