The Arizona Senate’s forensic audit of every ballot cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election started this morning. . .

. . .and it’s already not going well.

Arizona Republic reporter Jen Fifield, who is on hand as an observer, noticed that the counters had blue pens but they’re “supposed to only have red when you’re around ballots since ballots can read black and blue ink”:

She then reported that Doug Logan with Cyber Ninjas, the group running the audit, didn’t seem to know of this issue:

Fifield was later banned from offering further updates:

This issue is that the auditors could change votes and even having the pens on hand could throw the whole audit into question:

Dems were already critical of Cyber Ninjas before any of this:

Even worse for Arizona Republicans, a judge just halted the audit as he reviews the procedures in place to secure the ballots:

Dems will have to put up a million-dollar bond, however, to cover any increased costs if the judge rules against them:

Again, Dems had argued even before the pen issue that there was not sufficient security in place to “protect the integrity of election equipment and ballots.” From Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Dem:

She referred to this article from before the audit began today:

An excerpt:

At issue is the security of Maricopa County’s election equipment and every ballot cast in the 2020 general election. A judge ordered county elections officials to turn everything over to Senate Republicans for the audit. The equipment and ballots had been held in the county facility known as “The Vault,” because security is so tight. But Senate President Karen Fann chose the coliseum for the audit, which is not considered a secure location. “It is a very, very porous, what we call, ‘Soft target public venue,'” said de la Guerra.

And from yesterday:

Hobbs is now asking the state AG to investigate:

