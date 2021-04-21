White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for some reason, left out the fact that Ma’Khia Bryan was armed with a knife and literally lunging at another girl when she was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer on Tuesday:

Psaki says the White House is aware of the fatal shooting of #makhiabryant and that the president has been briefed on the incident. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) April 21, 2021

Jen Psaki says death of Ma’Khia Bryant is “tragic” "She was a child” “We know that police violence disproportionally impacts black and Latino communities…” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 21, 2021

What a total disgrace Jen Psaki is. She just addressed the Columbus shooting and demonized police involved and never mentioned the girl HAD A KNIFE IN HER HAND. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 21, 2021

Watch for yourself. Her full answer is even worse than these tweets suggest:

The White House addresses the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant: "We know that police violence disproportionately impacts black and Latino people and communities and that black women and girls, like black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence." pic.twitter.com/DSDr3NGsNL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 21, 2021

Not a single comment about the other child from the White House? They’re picking sides:

What an odd day it has been where some of the top lib accounts have totally ignored the fact that another little girl’s life was probably saved by this cop, as Zaid Jilani points out in this thread:

The Ma'Khia Bryant case is an encapsulation of the media and political class's pathologies. Had she simply stabbed the other girl to death, it would never have been made a national news story. Activists wouldn't have complained. Grieving family members would've been ignored. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 21, 2021

A whole lot of people who don't identify as Murray Rothbard libertarians have adopted the mindset that the only problem is the state/government, whereas the government's very first responsibility is to protect vulnerable citizens from violence, no matter where it comes from. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 21, 2021

If you think I'm exaggerating https://t.co/6uwKSVqcbd — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 21, 2021

There's a long historical precedence of just ignoring violence in poor communities particularly minority ones, from the book Ghettoside https://t.co/eBay9fBv0F pic.twitter.com/z22xlznDaW — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 21, 2021

And to prove his point? There was zero national news coverage of this awful story from Cincinnati this week where one 13-year-old girl slashed and killed another 13-year-old girl:

To prove your point…..the day before yesterday in Cincinnati. https://t.co/uvfSOjasVQ — Floyd Yager (@fmyager) April 21, 2021

