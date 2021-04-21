White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for some reason, left out the fact that Ma’Khia Bryan was armed with a knife and literally lunging at another girl when she was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer on Tuesday:

Watch for yourself. Her full answer is even worse than these tweets suggest:

Not a single comment about the other child from the White House? They’re picking sides:

What an odd day it has been where some of the top lib accounts have totally ignored the fact that another little girl’s life was probably saved by this cop, as Zaid Jilani points out in this thread:

And to prove his point? There was zero national news coverage of this awful story from Cincinnati this week where one 13-year-old girl slashed and killed another 13-year-old girl:

