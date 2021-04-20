President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others were spotted wearing two masks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minster Suga last week:

And from the POTUS Instagram account:

Biden even sported two masks while eating with the prime minister!

The CDC has advised people to wear two masks because the outside mask makes the inside mask fit more snugly to the face. Or something:

But, yesterday, everyone at the White House was back to just one mask. What gives?

And it’s also not clear when Biden has to even wear a mask when meeting with people in the Oval Office. Via the POTUS Instagram account:

In summary, you need to wear two masks indoors. Except when it’s safe to wear one mask indoors. And sometimes you don’t have to wear a mask at all. Simple, right?

***

