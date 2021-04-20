President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others were spotted wearing two masks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minster Suga last week:

Today, President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Suga for his first foreign leader visit. The two leaders renewed an alliance that has become a cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the world — and recommitted to addressing our shared challenges. pic.twitter.com/zBeXJ38J7n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2021

And from the POTUS Instagram account:

Biden even sported two masks while eating with the prime minister!

White House photo shows what looks like a burger and fries lunch for the Friday visit of Japan’s prime minister. pic.twitter.com/loN6ZAqqu0 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 17, 2021

The CDC has advised people to wear two masks because the outside mask makes the inside mask fit more snugly to the face. Or something:

#NEW: Wearing two masks can improve fit & give you better protection from #COVID19. Wear a disposable mask under a cloth mask. Learn more: https://t.co/rjQXPVTs5O. pic.twitter.com/VXIZQwUvGN — CDC (@CDCgov) February 11, 2021

But, yesterday, everyone at the White House was back to just one mask. What gives?

This afternoon, President Biden held the latest in a series of meetings on the American Jobs Plan. He brought together a bipartisan group of Members of Congress–all former governors or mayors–to discuss the need for federal investment in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/QqMLB4OYQ7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 20, 2021

And it’s also not clear when Biden has to even wear a mask when meeting with people in the Oval Office. Via the POTUS Instagram account:

In summary, you need to wear two masks indoors. Except when it’s safe to wear one mask indoors. And sometimes you don’t have to wear a mask at all. Simple, right?

