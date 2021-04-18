SHOT. . .

Remember back in early March when President Joe Biden said states like Texas were engaging in “Neanderthal thinking” after dropping their mask mandates?

Biden condemns “Neanderthal thinking” that has led GOP governors in TX and MS to lift state mask mandates while pandemic persists — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 3, 2021

It’s been about 40 days now and “cases in Texas remain low and stable”:

now almost 40 days since greg abbott lifted the mask mandate and let businesses open at full capacity, and cases in texas remain low and stable https://t.co/P451Z90ALH pic.twitter.com/tB4ILJEAJ6 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, in Michigan, where the Dem governor worships at the alter of Dr. Anthony Fauci, cases are skyrocketing:

Meanwhile, in Michigan, where they “believe in science” not like the Neanderthals in Texas https://t.co/YSlkZjv4f8 pic.twitter.com/YtsTy9RoIA — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) April 18, 2021

Jen Psaki said at the time that “Neanderthal thinking” was “a reflection of his frustration and exasperation” with Gov. Greg Abbott getting rid of the mandate:

Jen Psaki says Biden's 'Neanderthal' comment was "a reflection of his frustration and exasperation" with Republicans' actions on COVID regulations. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 4, 2021

Well, then, President Biden should apologize then, right? RIGHT?

President Biden should apologize to Governor Abbott. This wasn’t Neanderthal thinking. https://t.co/QXaKq0qDVx — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) April 18, 2021

