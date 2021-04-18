SHOT. . .

Remember back in early March when President Joe Biden said states like Texas were engaging in “Neanderthal thinking” after dropping their mask mandates?

CHASER. . .

It’s been about 40 days now and “cases in Texas remain low and stable”:

Trending

Meanwhile, in Michigan, where the Dem governor worships at the alter of Dr. Anthony Fauci, cases are skyrocketing:

Jen Psaki said at the time that “Neanderthal thinking” was “a reflection of his frustration and exasperation” with Gov. Greg Abbott getting rid of the mandate:

Well, then, President Biden should apologize then, right? RIGHT?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCOVID-19Texas