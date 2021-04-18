In a new photo posted to Instagram stories, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) issued a not-so-subtle message to, we assume, her critics.
“F*** Off,” says the ring on her right hand:
Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate’s most colorful member, posts a pic of herself on instagram rocking a “F*** Off” ring & sipping what looks like Sangria pic.twitter.com/ec6AkEPUiE
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) April 18, 2021
And, yes, that’s what it says:
LOL:
My president https://t.co/6BzooDiKUp
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 18, 2021
And in “HOPE” poster form:
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 18, 2021
Yeah, this won’t go over well with libs:
***
Tags: Kyrsten Sinema