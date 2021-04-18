. . .a state that borders Canada, that is:

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit New Hampshire later this week, her first trip to the Granite State since she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office in January, a source confirmed to the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sunday.https://t.co/A52jxe4zUX pic.twitter.com/zWQHdeqcET — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) April 18, 2021

So, why would she feel the need to visit New Hampshire of all states at this time?

There is one explanation. . .

Next stop, Iowa?

