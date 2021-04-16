NYC Councilmember Mark Levine reports that there are thousands upon thousands of open vaccine appointments for this weekend all around the city:

The # of open vax appts in NYC right now is stunningly high. * Javits: 3k

* Medgar Evers: 20k

* York: 19k

* Bay Eden: 1k+

* City-run hubs: 1000s

* Walgreens citywide: 1000s If you know anyone who's been discouraged from booking, tell them NOW IS THE TIME (links to book below) — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 16, 2021

So, how will CNN blame this one on Fox News?

It's always those damn right-wing strongholds that resist the vaccine, isn't it? https://t.co/vtiIy7ntkx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 17, 2021

But what’s really going on is that it looks like we’re hitting the wall and that there just aren’t that many people left who will definitely get the vaccine:

US will soon reach a vaccine acceptance plateau (or slower uptake⬆️) and vaccine supply will outstrip demand. Time to scale up an evidence-based vaccine acceptance campaign. We must demand same quality of evidence behind vaccine acceptance interventions as vaccine development. https://t.co/JJLbzMUlZF — Saad B. Omer (@SaadOmer3) April 17, 2021

An “evidence-based vaccine acceptance campaign” that doesn’t tell people to stay in side and wear two masks might help but what do we know:

'Horrendous public health messaging': Pres. Biden and VP Harris were doubled-masked while meeting the Japanese PM https://t.co/9LSw5IQaxR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 17, 2021

This is important as we will likely never get to the numbers that those in favor of lockdowns want in order to lift the lockdowns:

Early signs NYC is moving from vaccine supply-constrained to demand-constrained. Once anyone who wants a vaccine can get one, there is going to be limited patience for continued restrictions. We shouldn't hobble our economy & schools for the sake of anti-vaxxers. https://t.co/WoWdRDQQJH — Brad Hargreaves (@bhargreaves) April 17, 2021

This is happening in other states as well:

Been seeing more of these tweets, not just in NYC. https://t.co/bnMT1fKMIs — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 16, 2021

We also suspect the “pause” of the J&J vaccine has something to do with it as well:

I noticed how quiet it was when I went to get my 2d shot yesterday and the staff said a lot of it was cancellation of J&J, all of which had to be rebooked and scaled up for. https://t.co/tiKC1oPI7e — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) April 16, 2021

***