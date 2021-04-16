NYC Councilmember Mark Levine reports that there are thousands upon thousands of open vaccine appointments for this weekend all around the city:

So, how will CNN blame this one on Fox News?

But what’s really going on is that it looks like we’re hitting the wall and that there just aren’t that many people left who will definitely get the vaccine:

An “evidence-based vaccine acceptance campaign” that doesn’t tell people to stay in side and wear two masks might help but what do we know:

This is important as we will likely never get to the numbers that those in favor of lockdowns want in order to lift the lockdowns:

This is happening in other states as well:

We also suspect the “pause” of the J&J vaccine has something to do with it as well:

