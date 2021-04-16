A man from Ohio was arrested don Friday in Times Square near one of the A/C/E subway line on 42nd street with an unloaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a gas mask in his backpack

NEW: The NYPD has arrested a man from Ohio who had a semi-automatic rifle in a subway station in New York's Times Square near the A/C/E line around 42nd street. The rifle was unloaded and the man had ammunition and a gas mask in his backpack. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 16, 2021

He reportedly told officers that he “possessed the weapon legally” back in Ohio:

MORE: The man allegedly told police he possessed the weapon legally. Police saw the weapon and immediately questioned the man and took him into custody. They're trying to determine why he was there. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 16, 2021

He was later identified as 18-year-old Saadiq Jovan Teague:

NEW: The person arrested in this incident has been identified as Saadiq Jovan Teague born in August of 2002, senior law enforcement officials say. Police have not released any information about charges and the investigation remains ongoing https://t.co/6Pwn7ilI66 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 16, 2021

Hopefully, this is just some knucklehead who thought he could walk through New York City with his unloaded rifle:

Saadiq Teague, 18, of Ohio is in police custody, law enforcement source told @NBCNewYork. He was in possession of a semi-automatic gun, at the Times Square station and told officers who inquired it was registered to him, and the magazine and ammunition were stored separately. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) April 16, 2021

And the gas mask might have been for smoking pot:

Cops searched the bag and found loose ammo, a loaded magazine, and a gas-bong mask. Two senior law enforcement officials said a search of his hotel room revealed a quantity of marijuana. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) April 16, 2021

The FBI, however, is now investigating:

FBI spokeswoman says agents are aware of this subway gun arrest and are looking into the individual … https://t.co/1XxBxVM636 — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) April 16, 2021

***