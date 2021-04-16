A man from Ohio was arrested don Friday in Times Square near one of the A/C/E subway line on 42nd street with an unloaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a gas mask in his backpack

He reportedly told officers that he “possessed the weapon legally” back in Ohio:

Trending

He was later identified as 18-year-old Saadiq Jovan Teague:

Hopefully, this is just some knucklehead who thought he could walk through New York City with his unloaded rifle:

And the gas mask might have been for smoking pot:

The FBI, however, is now investigating:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NYPDTimes Square