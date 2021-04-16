As we told you earlier, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made perfect sense this morning when the told people to trust the science that vaccines work and that there’s no need to wear two masks once full vaccinated:

"If you get a vaccine … you're immune. So act immune." — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on why two masks aren't necessary after vaccination pic.twitter.com/GwxE6i5tkD — The Recount (@therecount) April 16, 2021

And with that said, fully vaccinated Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing two maks while greeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday:

EARLIER: @VP Kamala Harris welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House pic.twitter.com/d362Itw0L0 — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2021

President Biden, who is also fully vaccinated, was wearing two masks as well:

Staring down at his notecards during the Bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, a double-masked Biden says he's “looking forward to speaking with the prime minister,” and “our teams are tackling a shared agenda.” pic.twitter.com/NIp9rEs8v0 — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) April 16, 2021

What “absolutely horrendous public health messaging”:

Biden, who had long been vaccinated against COVID-19, continues to wear DOUBLE MASKS, despite not being at any meaningful risk of contracting the virus. Despite them thinking otherwise, this is absolutely horrendous public health messaging. pic.twitter.com/yhWmKQMmcf — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 16, 2021

What’s even crazier is that HHS promoted this tweet that just showed up in our feed tonight and the guy is only wearing one mask. Can they just please agree on a message already?

How do you protect yourself from the new forms of the coronavirus? Wear a mask that fits, keep six feet apart, avoid crowds, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. All of it still works, so keep it up. #WeCanDoThis — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) March 23, 2021

And on President Biden’s Twitter page, it’s only one mask:

The Japanese delegation looks to be wearing N95 masks, but only one of those:

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for a strong alliance with the United States on Friday as he headed into Joe Biden's first face-to-face talks with a foreign leader as president.

From these press photos, it looks like all the Americans are all wearing two masks while the Japanese are only wearing one:

Today, President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Suga for his first foreign leader visit. The two leaders renewed an alliance that has become a cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the world — and recommitted to addressing our shared challenges. pic.twitter.com/zBeXJ38J7n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2021

President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for his first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House– Suga kicks off remarks by announcing he'd like to "express [his] condolences to the victims" of a shooting in Indianapolis that killed eight. pic.twitter.com/aMvdiO4Csy — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 16, 2021

And the confusion continues.

