Governor Ron DeSantis is already the target of some derision from Democrats and the media for the simple crime of keeping his state open while also having dealt with the virus more effectively than other states with Democrat governors and stringent lockdown measures. This will only trigger them more:

Excellent!

You can already hear some heads exploding.

Trending

And they make that clear every single day (some even flat-out admit it).

Clearly some people are hoping for forever lockdowns and masks — it’s sad.

Because so many don’t want the panic to end.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirus vaccineCOVID-19Gov. Ron DeSantis