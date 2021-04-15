Well, this should be the final nail-in-the-coffin for the keep-things-locked-up caucus:

The share of fully vaccinated people who have been infected with COVID-19 is 0.008%, the CDC says. https://t.co/fpVN4eJN9b — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) April 15, 2021

From the WSJ:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a small cohort of approximately 5,800 cases of Covid-19 infection among more than 66 million Americans who have completed a full course of vaccination. These so-called breakthrough cases, which are defined as positive Covid-19 test results received at least two weeks after patients receive their final vaccine dose, represent 0.008% of the fully vaccinated population.

And only 7% of those infected need hospitalization:

What is the chance of getting covid after getting vaccinated in the US?

0.008% (among 66 million fully vaccinated)

0.00056% to be hospitalized (7% of these infections)https://t.co/RQHmt8JIhChttps://t.co/D3RukUbDoK — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 15, 2021

Paging Dr. Fauci:

This seems like an extraordinarily good argument for living your life fully once you're completely vaccinated. https://t.co/5Z9azWuFhE — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 15, 2021

Honestly, there’s really no reason not to start ditching these mandates everywhere:

As expected, the risk of infection for anyone who has been vaccinated is absolutely negligible= .008% The only reason they’re keeping mask mandates in place is because their whole regime of control would fall apart if the vaccinated went back to normal https://t.co/RLKHiCJ6RI — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 15, 2021

The pandemic is about to be over whether they like it or not:

Breakthrough infections are basically just not happening at any sort of scale that could inform public policy or behavior in the long run. Vaccines = life goes back to normal.https://t.co/4SGfpo3pli — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) April 15, 2021

