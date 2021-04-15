Well, this should be the final nail-in-the-coffin for the keep-things-locked-up caucus:

From the WSJ:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a small cohort of approximately 5,800 cases of Covid-19 infection among more than 66 million Americans who have completed a full course of vaccination.

These so-called breakthrough cases, which are defined as positive Covid-19 test results received at least two weeks after patients receive their final vaccine dose, represent 0.008% of the fully vaccinated population.

And only 7% of those infected need hospitalization:

Paging Dr. Fauci:

Honestly, there’s really no reason not to start ditching these mandates everywhere:

The pandemic is about to be over whether they like it or not:

