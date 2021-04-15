Another of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) top aides, Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, ignored her own guidance and traveled out of state to Alabama for Spring Break despite not being fully vaccinated:

Whitmer said it’s none of her business what her aides do on their free time and LOL what garbage. From the Free Telegraph:

That means Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel did not follow the guidance of the department she directs.

But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended Hertel’s actions on Wednesday, saying it’s not her business what her top aides do on their off time.

On Wednesday, the Free Press confirmed Hertel traveled to Alabama last week with her family. While Hertel was in Alabama, COVID-19 trends in Michigan remained the worst in the nation.

This news comes after a different aide, Tricia Foster, was caught vacationing in Florida in early April:

You really can’t make this up:

You know, that boycott idea of red states that we told you about earlier just might not work after all:

And has anyone considered that Whitmer won’t lock down the state because it might hurt her aides’ vacation plans?

