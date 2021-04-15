Another of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) top aides, Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, ignored her own guidance and traveled out of state to Alabama for Spring Break despite not being fully vaccinated:

Yesterday, Gov. Whitmer defended the head of Michigan's health department for recently traveling to Alabama without being fully vaccinated. Michigan is dealing with the worst COVID-19 trends in the country.https://t.co/6mlOHCLuPi — Free Telegraph (@freetelegraph) April 15, 2021

Whitmer said it’s none of her business what her aides do on their free time and LOL what garbage. From the Free Telegraph:

That means Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel did not follow the guidance of the department she directs. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended Hertel’s actions on Wednesday, saying it’s not her business what her top aides do on their off time. On Wednesday, the Free Press confirmed Hertel traveled to Alabama last week with her family. While Hertel was in Alabama, COVID-19 trends in Michigan remained the worst in the nation.

This news comes after a different aide, Tricia Foster, was caught vacationing in Florida in early April:

Whitmer aide posts Facebook photos from Florida beach, despite governor's travel warning https://t.co/BTT6ZOZDVR — Detroit Free Press (@freep) April 10, 2021

You really can’t make this up:

Elizabeth Hertel's own department issued guidance against spring break travel: "We recommend that you do not travel at this time. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." Link: https://t.co/x6sWa6t0ja (h/t @GongwerMichigan) pic.twitter.com/M8KiPSWNQ2 — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) April 15, 2021

You know, that boycott idea of red states that we told you about earlier just might not work after all:

Now people are saying they won't travel to red states because it's a danger to be around conservatives. Nearly half of Republicans say they won't take the vaccine. It's literally hazardous to your health to be around this death cult. Their ignorance has reached a clinical level. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 14, 2021

And has anyone considered that Whitmer won’t lock down the state because it might hurt her aides’ vacation plans?

Gov. Whitmer won't lock down Michigan as COVID-19 surges across state: Here's why https://t.co/GsHrMSbKft — Detroit Free Press (@freep) April 15, 2021

***