New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly once compared himself to Sonny Corleone, the oldest and most ill-tempered of the three brothers in the “Godfather”:
Cuomo reportedly once compared himself to Sonny Corleone from 'Godfather' https://t.co/lynXkuZyXL pic.twitter.com/oSfrMiMY95
— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 13, 2021
Does he think that’s a compliment? Anyway, here’s today’s New York Post cover that instead compared him to middle brother Fredo, the dumbest of the three:
Well this made me lol. @nypost pic.twitter.com/QfRVRb9nvA
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 14, 2021
But isn’t Chris Cuomo “Fredo”?
Which Cuomo is Fredo? Both of them?
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 14, 2021
Or maybe they’re all “Fredos”:
ALL OF THEM.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 14, 2021
And we eagerly await Chris calling out brother Andrew for referring to himself as “Sonny,” which is just as racist as “Fredo”:
Chris Cuomo’s meltdown: Is “Fredo” the N-word for Italians? https://t.co/Hpkgu7xbtl pic.twitter.com/2ZiPiCVPe4
— HotAir.com (@hotairblog) August 13, 2019
