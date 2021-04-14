New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly once compared himself to Sonny Corleone, the oldest and most ill-tempered of the three brothers in the “Godfather”:

Cuomo reportedly once compared himself to Sonny Corleone from 'Godfather' https://t.co/lynXkuZyXL pic.twitter.com/oSfrMiMY95 — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 13, 2021

Does he think that’s a compliment? Anyway, here’s today’s New York Post cover that instead compared him to middle brother Fredo, the dumbest of the three:

But isn’t Chris Cuomo “Fredo”?

Which Cuomo is Fredo? Both of them? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 14, 2021

Or maybe they’re all “Fredos”:

ALL OF THEM. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 14, 2021

And we eagerly await Chris calling out brother Andrew for referring to himself as “Sonny,” which is just as racist as “Fredo”:

***