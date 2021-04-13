White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zeints is claiming that today’s decision to pause use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine “will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan” because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date”:

Oh really? If that’s the case, why is there a need to help states get people rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna one:

According to reports, states are already “scrambling to determine how the decision affects current vaccine supply and distribution plans”:

And what’s worse, the statement from the White House sounds like they’re more concerned with keeping President Biden’s campaign promise than with the long-term damage this decision has done to vaccine acceptance overall:

As we told you earlier, there’s a real worry that this will only increase vaccine hesitancy in America:

Dr. Anthony Facui and Zients will join Jen Psaki at the briefing today:

Full statement here:

“This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office”

