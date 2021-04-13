Townhall’s Julio Rosas was on the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN for Day 2 of the riots and looting after a police officer accidentally shot and killed Daunte Wright on Sunday:

On the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN for @townhallcom. Rioters are throwing projectiles and shooting fireworks at police guarding the city’s police building. Police are firing tear gas and flashbangs. Video to come. pic.twitter.com/mp2ImON8iz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

There was much “back and forth between the rioters and police”:

This is what the back and forth between the rioters and police looks like in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/yb6e5TMG4m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

As cops were occupied with the rioters at the Brooklyn Center police building, looting was gong on nearby:

Because officers were occupied with guarding the Brooklyn Center police building, stores nearby, like this Dollar Tree, was ransacked by looters. pic.twitter.com/dMPZ463O6Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

And for some reason, these stores were not looted:

Some Brooklyn Center stores are being protected by civilians with firearms. The looters have stayed away from these places. pic.twitter.com/fAcmYFxLG6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Arrests were finally made at the police building:

MN State Troopers are pushing the rioters away from the Brooklyn Center police building. Arrests are being made. pic.twitter.com/hk7Ezcqc8n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Crowd control munitions were deployed as well:

MN State Troopers used crowd control munitions after getting into a scuffle while trying to arrest some rioters. pic.twitter.com/LnhHh4RjNR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

More here:

From earlier in the night: Police in Brooklyn Center, MN using flashbangs and pepper balls to push rioters away from the fence. pic.twitter.com/DLgTBkbLVw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Police did show up at this store *after* the damage was done:

Smoked poured out of the ransacked Dollar Tree while police move in to clear the crowd from the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/tM5yum8oOc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Stay safe, everyone:

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots nearby in Brooklyn Center, MN pic.twitter.com/R2BnwPV9L3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Note: Julio was on Fox News later and retweeted this post:

Whenever I need to make sure @Julio_Rosas11 is safe in the middle of a riot I just check Fox News pic.twitter.com/BzQO9aY3pm — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) April 13, 2021

***