Former President Donald Trump just released a statement slamming the Biden administration for “allowing the FDA and CDC to call a ‘pause’ in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine” and he wants the two agencies to “do your testing, clean up the record, and get [it] back online quickly”:

That moment when every lib blue-check who called out the FDA and CDC will now have to agree with Trump? Priceless.

***

