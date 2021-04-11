Just to update you on the insane story of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill out in Burbank, California, the city has now put up a chain-link fence to keep the restaurant from serving food and drinks:

Oh, so when THEY want a wall THEY get a wall?

This move comes after Lucas Lepejian, the owner of the restaurant’s son, was arrested for a 3rd time for daring to sell food without the proper permits:

From NBC Los Angeles:

The fence was erected around the business at 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd. to prevent the owners of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill from reopening with unsafe conditions due to a court-approved shutoff of electricity and a preliminary injunction granted Friday to prevent the restaurant from operating without a County Health Permit and City Conditional Use Permit, said Burbank police Lt. Derek Green. The demonstrations have continued for several days, and crowds of dozens of demonstrators have strained police resources, especially during busy weekend nights, Green said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing the restaurant and there was some hope that tensions would have calmed down since indoor dining is opening up again in the county:

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge told Mark J. Geragos, on behalf of the Tinhorn Flats, that he was welcome to file a motion to modify the injunction ⁦@TinhornFlats⁩ The judge did not levy any sanctions against the restaurant owner https://t.co/RrTOO6PxdP — Mark Geragos 🇦🇲 (@markgeragos) April 10, 2021

But nope:

This is @BurbankCA appetizer – Twitter legal scholars said it was Portland but were wrong as usual. But then @BurbankPD built a wall around @TinhornFlats . Kind of ironic https://t.co/R7b2g84iWZ — Mark Geragos 🇦🇲 (@markgeragos) April 11, 2021

From this update on Instagram it’s pretty clear that the city is out of line:

Couple things to keep in mind for perspective-

1. We only opened outdoors to customers during the lockdown. We never served inside.

2. Employees followed all mask rules.

3. Even after our CUP was “taken away” we still followed every rule on the CUP and Health Permit.

THIS TYRANNY HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT PUBLIC SAFETY…IT IS ONLY ABOUT FEAR AND CONTROL. WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

We’ll keep you posted.

