A new poll commissioned by Vox found, unsurprisingly, that “basically everyone — Democrat, Republican, young, old, white, black, brown — would feel safer with *more* police patrols in their neighborhoods”:

New poll from Data for Progress and Vox finds that basically everyone — Democrat, Republican, young, old, white, black, brown — would feel safer with *more* police patrols in their neighborhoods. https://t.co/5pJecRZaYR pic.twitter.com/eN6fyDCntM — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) April 9, 2021

But we were told that “dEfUnD tHe PoLiCe!” was a winning issue for Dems?

Defund the Police may have been the dumbest political slogan of our lifetimes. https://t.co/nRFe9es837 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 9, 2021

Apparently not!

Dems really did misread the room:

This has been consistently true for months and months. People don't like bad cops, but they sure don't want the cops to leave their neighborhood. https://t.co/q7JqcInoqH — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) April 9, 2021

But, alas, they embraced the anti-cop narrative:

Who could have seen this coming other than anyone with any knowledge of decades worth of public-opinion polling? (Not knocking German on this — he is one of the good ones.) ANYHOO:https://t.co/pSkSxcmB4C https://t.co/qU9nguMUEI — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 9, 2021

Tag AOC and the other squad members in this one, please:

And another one for AOC and the squad:

people who want fewer police do not care about safety, that is not their ideological mission https://t.co/0fzJSSRqh1 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 9, 2021

Yes, but “reform the police!” didn’t sell to the far-left base now running the Democrat party:

That’s one of two basic takeaways from this poll: Americans of different backgrounds and political stripes overwhelmingly *want* police in their neighbourhood. The other takeaway: They also support several major reforms listed in this poll. https://t.co/yu19e8iBet https://t.co/4DmgFI98CG — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) April 9, 2021

Oh well!

***