A new poll commissioned by Vox found, unsurprisingly, that “basically everyone — Democrat, Republican, young, old, white, black, brown — would feel safer with *more* police patrols in their neighborhoods”:

But we were told that “dEfUnD tHe PoLiCe!” was a winning issue for Dems?

Apparently not!

Trending

Dems really did misread the room:

But, alas, they embraced the anti-cop narrative:

Tag AOC and the other squad members in this one, please:

And another one for AOC and the squad:

Yes, but “reform the police!” didn’t sell to the far-left base now running the Democrat party:

Oh well!

***

