On Friday, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama warehouse voted decisively to stay non-unionized:

The vote wasn’t even close:

And when asked about it at the press briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would not recognize the result until the NLRB weighed in:

LOL. “So much for respecting the results of elections” now:

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is planning on challenging the vote:

So, why did the vote fail so badly?

Here the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who has been talking to Amazon workers in Alabama to get their thoughts:

Maybe Dems will have to come to grips with the fact that “change” to everyone is not a good thing?

***

