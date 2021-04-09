White House border coordinator Roberta S. Jacobson is reportedly stepping down at the end of April:

Um, she’s leaving in the middle of the crisis?

🚨🚨 LIVE from the border: This is out of control. It’s the middle of the night. We’ve seen dozens of children flow freely across the border in just the past few minutes. This is the reality of Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda. pic.twitter.com/kPCPAclpvd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 9, 2021

All eyes fully on Vice President Kamala Harris now:

Kamala Harris essentially took over Jacobson's “root causes” role in Northern Triangle https://t.co/jT8zI1Z2B5 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 9, 2021

She’s saying the plan was that she would always leave at the 100-day mark:

*White House Border Coordinator Follows Through on Planned Departure at the 100 Day Mark*https://t.co/stdtnN2UPE — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 9, 2021

But the NYT says the timing of her move is “nonetheless striking”:

The timing of her departure is nonetheless striking, coming in the middle of the administration’s efforts to reduce the flow of immigration from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Ms. Jacobson had been charged with leading that effort when her appointment was announced this year.

The plan she and the White House are currently working is for U.S. companies to . . . ship more jobs south of the border? What?

New: WH plans to ramp up outreach to U.S. companies in the coming weeks as it looks to move forward with a development plan for Mexico and Central America designed to stop irregular migration, border coordinator Roberta Jacobson tells me Story on our interview on @TheTerminal — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 9, 2021

“It is not going to turn around 100% in these countries in four years or even eight years. It has to be a longer-term effort. But I do think you can expect to see changes within four years that show us things are working and we will adjust along the way” https://t.co/bye8NPHRID — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 9, 2021

But, TBH, the only thing we remember of her was from her inaugural press conference where she butchered saying “the border is closed” in Spanish:

“Roberta S. Jacobson, a special assistant overseeing border issues, initially said mistakenly in Spanish during a news briefing that the border was not closed, but then corrected herself to say it was closed.” ⁦@shearm⁩ ⁦@KannoYoungs⁩ https://t.co/T83mzkrgrh — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) March 17, 2021

