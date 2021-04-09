So, you’ve been fully vaccinated — good news, right? It means you can start doing all kinds of things again, right?

WRONG.

Here’s the list of do’s but mostly don’ts from Dr. Anthony Fauci:

You can eat indoors at your home with other vaccinated people:

But everything else? NOPE:

Movie theaters? NO:

Indoor dining? NO:

Travel? NO:

Hanging out in crowded venues? NO:

In other words, NOTHING HAS CHANGED:

Sigh.

***

