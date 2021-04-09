So, you’ve been fully vaccinated — good news, right? It means you can start doing all kinds of things again, right?

WRONG.

Here’s the list of do’s but mostly don’ts from Dr. Anthony Fauci:

What Would Fauci Do? Anthony Fauci told Insider how his behavior has and hasn't changed since getting the COVID-19 vaccine. 🚨 Spoiler alert: Indoor restaurants are still a no.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP pic.twitter.com/zF24Yad1Ub — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

You can eat indoors at your home with other vaccinated people:

When Dr. Fauci and his wife did gather with their neighbors pre-vaccine, they took no chances. The households stayed socially distanced and outdoors, even in the fall and winter when the weather got chilly. https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Dr. Fauci got his first shot on December 22. After being fully vaccinated, Fauci said he's changed his behavior — but only slightly. The biggest shift is that he and his neighbors have finally moved the party indoors.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP pic.twitter.com/RrgF8ojoIJ — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

But everything else? NOPE:

But Dr. Fauci doesn't see being vaccinated as a green light to resume the myriad of activities he and the rest of us have been deprived of. https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Movie theaters? NO:

Movie theaters where viewers remove their masks to snack on popcorn? ❌ It's a no for Dr. Fauci. "That would still be of concern to me," he said.https://t.co/TGmVOvcGsQ pic.twitter.com/lWdTJaglP3 — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Indoor dining? NO:

Bars and restaurants where maskless people are eating and drinking inside? ❌ Fauci said those are still off the table, too.https://t.co/tj7jFtxWhb pic.twitter.com/wQoG3P3hoj — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Travel? NO:

What about travel? ❌ Even though the @CDCgov said that vaccinated Americans can travel domestically, Fauci won't be planning trips. "I don't see that in my life," he said. "When this is all over, then I'll worry about that."https://t.co/CpTfqhlC2a pic.twitter.com/32P54YWw2C — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Hanging out in crowded venues? NO:

Fauci said it's important for all Americans — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to continue avoiding crowds and socially distancing until we know for sure that vaccinated people don't spread the virus. Patience will "keep a lid" on cases, he said.https://t.co/blb03bk0K5 — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

In other words, NOTHING HAS CHANGED:

For now, Fauci's maintaining most of his pre-vaccine behavior. His caution stems from the crossroads at which the US sits: Despite record vaccinations, the number of new infections is still rising in 18 states.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Sigh.

