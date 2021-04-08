It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

We woke up to find that authorities in Cincinnati are on the hunt for up to five monkeys who’ve escaped from a home in the Prince Hill neighborhood on the city’s west side:

MONKEYS ON THE LOOSE:

This is not a joke.

Police and volunteers are in Price Hill looking for potentially 5 monkeys that escaped a home.

A LOT to unpack here.@megan1mitchell is live near St. Joe's Cemetery where at least a few have been spotted.@WLWT — Kelly Rippin WLWT (@KellyRippin) April 8, 2021

The monkeys were last spotted swinging from trees at a cemetery:

Apparently, there’s a video of the monkeys but it hasn’t been posted yet:

Y’all I just saw the video of these huge monkeys swinging in the trees in Price Hill and it’s insane. I’ll have everything we know all morning long on @WLWT. — Megan Mitchell (@megan1mitchell) April 8, 2021

Groan:

What Cincinnati needs right now is a giant lizard to fight the monkeys, like in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” right?

This is in Thailand…Nakhon Pathom to be exact. Seeing a lot of people asking if this is a Komodo Dragon or a monitor lizard. A Komodo Dragon IS a monitor lizard. There are 70 species of monitor lizard. But Komodo Dragons don't exist in Thailand except for zoos, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZydwwwGq4Q — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 7, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***