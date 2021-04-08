It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

We woke up to find that authorities in Cincinnati are on the hunt for up to five monkeys who’ve escaped from a home in the Prince Hill neighborhood on the city’s west side:

The monkeys were last spotted swinging from trees at a cemetery:

Trending

Apparently, there’s a video of the monkeys but it hasn’t been posted yet:

Groan:

What Cincinnati needs right now is a giant lizard to fight the monkeys, like in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” right?

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cincinnatimonkeys