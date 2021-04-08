You know, it just might be a problem that “experts” are “scratching their heads” and can’t explain why states that have opened up are seeing declining COVID-19 cases while states still under lockdown and with mask mandates are now seeing their cases (and hospitalizations) skyrocket:

Today on TODAY: Why are COVID-19 cases dropping in states that are lifting restrictions and climbing in states with strict rules in place? We’ll go behind the numbers that have health experts scratching their heads. — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2021

And according to these “experts,” there are a number of things that may be driving it. 1. They say states like Texas aren’t testing enough people and are missing cases. 2. COVID-19 fatigue. 3. Many in places that are open and have declining cases have a number of people who already have coronavirus antibodies. 4. Young people are acting as carriers and they’re infecting the more vulnerable. And 5. there’s a “false sense of security” in the south and cases will, eventually, increase.

Watch for yourself:

Some states with stricter rules are now seeing surges in COVID-19 cases, while many others that rushed to reopen are experiencing sizable drops. The numbers have experts scratching their heads. @SamBrockNBC has the details. pic.twitter.com/2uTTgb3dxG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2021

What’s great about the first one is that it’s straight out of the Trump playbook:

They literally took the Trump talking point about testing rates. https://t.co/eSUTuUACXz — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) April 8, 2021

And we’re not sure how accurate it is anyway:

In TX, my kids' school district (face to face and virtual) gets tested once a week, and have for months. This was also extended to families returning from spring break. My husband and I are vaccinated. People are still wearing masks everywhere. TX is doing what they need to do. https://t.co/Ve7WdiquFO — ❤💛Melanie❤💛 (@Melanie_Sarver) April 8, 2021

And WTF are they talking about with that “rushed to reopen” language? How long should we stay locked-down anyway:

It’s just another example of them moving the goalposts:

Low testing rates are why cases are down. Must be why hospitalizations and deaths are down too. Also now it’s 21 days before an outbreak shows up because the 10-14 day lag didn’t happen, so they need to move the goal posts to support their narrative. https://t.co/1rh2JwYFHV — Easy Pretzel 🥨 (@EasyPretzel) April 8, 2021

One day, these “experts” will have to admit they don’t know what they’re talking about and that they’ve just been guessing all along:

There are a lot of things that can be said, and I generally think it is time to end lockdowns everywhere. But no one ever asks about how the rules are being enforced. "Strict rules" don't always equal effective enforcement. https://t.co/Skj1KYCEtY — Dean Clark (@earldean71) April 8, 2021

Yep. We need to figure this out before the next pandemic hits:

It is possible- just possible, mind you– that we haven't really nailed down what is important in stemming transmissions and the things we are arguing over aren't the primary factors at all. https://t.co/q5HlBA4xGf — Gerry (@GerryDales) April 8, 2021

