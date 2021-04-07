National Review’s Kathryn Jean Lopez shared these heartbreaking photos of a truck from the Approved Storage & Waste Hauling Company picking up multiple boxes stamped with biohazard warnings from a Planned Parenthood clinic in D.C.:
It’s pickup day again at Planned Parenthood…. Lord have mercy pic.twitter.com/BCDsO3qfr6
— Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021
“Peace of mind for the health care professional” says the motto on the side of the truck:
Six boxes today pic.twitter.com/QdVHV6prZw
— Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021
Just awful:
They come at least every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, I’ve seen.
— Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021
***
