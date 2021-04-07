National Review’s Kathryn Jean Lopez shared these heartbreaking photos of a truck from the Approved Storage & Waste Hauling Company picking up multiple boxes stamped with biohazard warnings from a Planned Parenthood clinic in D.C.:

It’s pickup day again at Planned Parenthood…. Lord have mercy pic.twitter.com/BCDsO3qfr6 — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021

“Peace of mind for the health care professional” says the motto on the side of the truck:

Six boxes today pic.twitter.com/QdVHV6prZw — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021

Just awful:

They come at least every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, I’ve seen. — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) April 7, 2021

