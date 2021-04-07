In a tweet that looks like it was removed by Twitter, user @ArtBailey81 thinks, for some reason, that Republicans want to take his gun. Screenshot:

That now-removed photo was in response to this article in The Hill on “soaring” gun ownership by Black Americans:

Gun ownership among Black Americans is soaring https://t.co/eb8ULoz4Ag pic.twitter.com/OyFTYLMXrK — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2021

Has this guy ever met an actual Republican, however?

Only way I'm taking your gun from you is if you're letting me try it out. Then I'm giving it right back to you. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 6, 2021

He should buy more guns if he wants to!

I hope you buy more! — Jim Antle (@jimantle) April 7, 2021

Nah. Got one of my own. You should get more, though! — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) April 6, 2021

Who wants to tell him?

Bro, it won't be republicans coming to take that from you. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021

Wrong party, my man. But I like your spirit. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 6, 2021

(Narrator: Literally no Republicans want to take it) — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 7, 2021

No Republican wants to. Promise. Democrats are the only ones proposing gun control laws. Go read the history of the NRA and get back to us. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 7, 2021

Literally no Republican wants to take it. But the Democrats do. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 6, 2021

We’re not the ones who want to take your gun, hun. We are the ones who would go to the range with you, and absolutely defend your right to own that sweet rifle. ✌🏻 — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) April 7, 2021

100%:

More like "come and defend your right to have it" — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 7, 2021

