Dr. Anthony Fauci was on “Morning Joe” this morning where he attempted to explain why COVID-19 cases in Texas are dropping despite the state ending social distancing and doing away with a mask mandate.

It did not go well:

It’s BEEN almost a month, doc. Where is this explosion you warn of?

The numbers speak for themselves:

Watch for yourself:

He’s also warning that last night’s sellout Rangers game could be a superspreader event:

Fauci also admitted what we’re seeing around the country isn’t a surge but that cases are starting “to creep up now”:

And, more importantly, Fauci did say it’s time to open schools:

He should tell this directly to Randi Weingarten:

