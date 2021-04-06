Dr. Anthony Fauci was on “Morning Joe” this morning where he attempted to explain why COVID-19 cases in Texas are dropping despite the state ending social distancing and doing away with a mask mandate.

It did not go well:

Asked about places like Texas with indoor dining and full ballparks, yet cases are ticking downward, Fauci said: “We've been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up–nothing happens, and then all of a sudden several weeks later, things start exploding on you." pic.twitter.com/UW4NdQ8SFC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 6, 2021

It’s BEEN almost a month, doc. Where is this explosion you warn of?

NEW: 3 weeks since Texas lifted their mask mandate, the 7 day average in cases is the lowest it's been since June pic.twitter.com/RFATqgXzGb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 4, 2021

The numbers speak for themselves:

It has now been 26 days since March 10th, when Texas "reopened 100%" with no statewide mask mandate; it has been 34 days since @GovAbbott announced the reopening. So far, so good. "Cases," positivity rate, hospital and ICU patients with COVID-19, and deaths are all down. pic.twitter.com/XDqRBjrK08 — Will Franklin (@WILLisms) April 5, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Dr. Fauci on Texas Covid cases dropping despite ignoring his advice on masks/social distancing: "It can be confusing, because … often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect … I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors" pic.twitter.com/yuFEPoE2BV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2021

He’s also warning that last night’s sellout Rangers game could be a superspreader event:

Despite the failure of his forecast a month ago that Texas dropping its Covid restrictions would be disastrous, Fauci's now warning last night’s Rangers game could spark another Covid wave. pic.twitter.com/uNemd4FMZl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2021

Fauci also admitted what we’re seeing around the country isn’t a surge but that cases are starting “to creep up now”:

US isn’t seeing a “surge” in coronavirus, Dr Fauci said on @msnbc this morning. “I don't want to say surge because surge means you've got a really high increase. We’re seeing it start to creep up now.” "Certainly there are upticks in cases in multiple states, that's for sure." pic.twitter.com/R38tbK4V0p — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 6, 2021

And, more importantly, Fauci did say it’s time to open schools:

“Let’s just do it,” Dr Fauci said of schools reopening while following CDC. But “you might want to consider the relative risk of participating in sports, which seem to be a driver of infection, as opposed to a child sitting in a classroom learning,” he said on @Morning_Joe. pic.twitter.com/FemaEjxAUU — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 6, 2021

He should tell this directly to Randi Weingarten:

“Get them open, keep them open.”

~Dr. Fauci now regarding schools on #morningjoe — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 6, 2021

***