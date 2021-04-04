Sen. Raphael Warnock — a reverend — has a new interpretation of Easter that he shared with everyone today. Check it out:

The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) April 4, 2021

And let’s just say it didn’t go over very well:

Politics aside, this is false teaching. “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.”

Romans 1:16 https://t.co/wanGby2thI — Kristi Leigh (@KristiLeighTV) April 4, 2021

“This is a heresy”:

This is a heresy. We cannot save ourselves. https://t.co/KJXvzSqlXA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 4, 2021

On Easter Sunday, no less:

Just casually tweeting out some heresy on Easter Sunday https://t.co/eQMKp5Z4Y7 — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) April 4, 2021

Maybe he missed that day at school?

Literally not the meaning of Easter at all https://t.co/mnPt5u7Vf9 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 4, 2021

More responses:

Choose Your Own Adventure theology is a cancer. https://t.co/yT6w4dZcdx — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 4, 2021

I feel like we could use a lot more theological discussion in this country. This is a statement that seems made only to appeal to people who don’t know much about Christianity. https://t.co/C8zuWVz6Xk — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 4, 2021

No. The resurrection of Christ is the entire meaning of Christianity – without it there is death and the grave for Christ. https://t.co/2vkxMfCiUA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 4, 2021

No real Reverend would say there is ANYTHING more transcendent than the resurrection. @ReverendWarnock is a phony pastor. The gospel is not in him. He is a Marxist. https://t.co/ai1qa9yijF — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 4, 2021

