President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wished all Americans a Happy Easter this morning:

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

As did former President Donald Trump, although his message did capture his signature style:

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”:

It’s like moths to a flame:

Ex President Trump with an Easter Sunday message of resentment and rage. — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 4, 2021

In defense of Donald Trump’s statement this morning, I don’t think he knows what Easter is. I don’t think he knows what Easter celebrates. I really don’t. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2021

That Trump released a "Happy Easter" message filled with hatred of democracy, decency, Americans, and absolute condescending lies, is all we need to know about him and his supporters. Anti-American and anti-decency. All from the fake luxury of Mar-A-Hog-O. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) April 4, 2021

I’m not going to share the statement, but Trump just blasphemed Easter today. Any Democrat would be destroyed for this sacrilege. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) April 4, 2021

Trump has spent Easter weekend saying "I know Jesus had it hard, with that whole crucifixion thing, and I know some of you are really enthusiastic about the resurrection, but can we talk about ME and my troubles some more please?" Still, white evangelicals eat this nonsense up. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 4, 2021

I get the whole “don’t give him any oxygen” argument, but that Easter “message” from Trump—don’t grant him Voldemortian status by not naming him—is a display of the unraveling that must continue if we’re to stop him in 2024. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) April 4, 2021

They really can’t help themselves.

