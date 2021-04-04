President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wished all Americans a Happy Easter this morning:

As did former President Donald Trump, although his message did capture his signature style:

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”:

It’s like moths to a flame:

They really can’t help themselves.

***

