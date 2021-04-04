President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wished all Americans a Happy Easter this morning:
From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021
As did former President Donald Trump, although his message did capture his signature style:
“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”:
It’s like moths to a flame:
Ex President Trump with an Easter Sunday message of resentment and rage.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) April 4, 2021
In defense of Donald Trump’s statement this morning, I don’t think he knows what Easter is. I don’t think he knows what Easter celebrates. I really don’t.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2021
That Trump released a "Happy Easter" message filled with hatred of democracy, decency, Americans, and absolute condescending lies, is all we need to know about him and his supporters. Anti-American and anti-decency. All from the fake luxury of Mar-A-Hog-O.
— Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) April 4, 2021
I’m not going to share the statement, but Trump just blasphemed Easter today. Any Democrat would be destroyed for this sacrilege.
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) April 4, 2021
Trump has spent Easter weekend saying "I know Jesus had it hard, with that whole crucifixion thing, and I know some of you are really enthusiastic about the resurrection, but can we talk about ME and my troubles some more please?"
Still, white evangelicals eat this nonsense up.
— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 4, 2021
I get the whole “don’t give him any oxygen” argument, but that Easter “message” from Trump—don’t grant him Voldemortian status by not naming him—is a display of the unraveling that must continue if we’re to stop him in 2024.
— Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) April 4, 2021
They really can’t help themselves.
***