The Washington Post reported on Sunday that many school districts around the country will not commit to fully reopening IN THE FALL:
Goalposts moved once again!
So, just how long is this going to continue?
In the meantime, parents who can afford to send their kids to private schools or who can move to states where schools are open will do so:
“It’s so predictable, and so appalling”:
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is “noncommital,” so don’t look to him for any help or guidance:
And this might as well be classified as an in-kind donation to a future Ron DeSantis presidential campaign:
