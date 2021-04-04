The Washington Post reported on Sunday that many school districts around the country will not commit to fully reopening IN THE FALL:

Incredibly, many school districts won't commit to returning to full-time in-person schooling NEXT FALL https://t.co/qh4Ep4zGwa — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 4, 2021

Goalposts moved once again!

Goalposts, moved again: “Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said she anticipates schools will open this fall but not necessarily with full classrooms. She wants more research first.” https://t.co/39u8gvU9W3 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 4, 2021

So, just how long is this going to continue?

This isn’t sustainable: “Some families are sure to prefer fully remote education — either because it is working for their children or because they fear going back. Many districts will continue to offer online options.” https://t.co/39u8gvCz4v — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 4, 2021

In the meantime, parents who can afford to send their kids to private schools or who can move to states where schools are open will do so:

Private. School. Boom. Economy. https://t.co/IzxYFpBt8d — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) April 4, 2021

“It’s so predictable, and so appalling”:

The inevitable result here is going to be a further increase in the gap between the haves and the have-nots economically. It's so predictable, and so appalling. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) April 4, 2021

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is “noncommital,” so don’t look to him for any help or guidance:

“Asked whether parents should expect in-person instruction in the fall or whether that is a leap, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was noncommittal.” Cardona: “It’s a leap only because we don’t know what we don’t know.” https://t.co/39u8gvCz4v — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 4, 2021

And this might as well be classified as an in-kind donation to a future Ron DeSantis presidential campaign:

Asked whether parents should expect in-person instruction in the fall or whether that is a leap, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was noncommittal. “It’s a leap only because we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said in an interview. https://t.co/F05jIZ3RgZ — Catherine Lucey (@catherine_lucey) April 4, 2021

