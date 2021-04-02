Noah Green, 25, of Indiana has been identified as the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and sending the other to the hospital:

BREAKING: The suspect has been identified as Noah Green, federal and local law enforcement sources tell @CNN. Per @brynnCNN, @evanperez @WhitneyWReports https://t.co/gJz9hjQkql — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) April 2, 2021

Green, who was shot and killed during the attack, was reportedly a follower of the Nation of Islam:

NBC's Pete Williams reports on @MSNBC: The suspect in Capitol Police incident is a 25 year old Indiana man named Noah Green. May have lived in Virginia. On his Facebook page, he notes that he is a follower of the Nation of Islam. Suspect is now dead. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 2, 2021

Deceased assailant identified as Noah Green, 25, from #Indiana and may have lived in #Virginia, according to @NBCNews, which reports that on his @Facebook page he identified himself as Nation of Islam follower. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 2, 2021

Noah Green, 25, has been identified as the Capitol Hill attacker, who killed a police officer and injured another. His Facebook page identifies him as a follower of Louis Farrakhan and a member of the radical group Nation of Islam. pic.twitter.com/7o9pbSixek — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2021

That Facebook profile has now been deleted:

Facebook just removed the profile of the suspect in the Capitol attack, Noah Green. Here are two screenshots of the profile taken 3 minutes apart pic.twitter.com/50ZyBaGZVM — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) April 2, 2021

According to the USCP, Green exited his vehicle with a knife after ramming the two officers and was then shot and killed but other officers on the scene:

UPDATE: Here is the latest information. pic.twitter.com/GOVaMv8EXk — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The officer killed has been identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force:

Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

R.I.P.

***