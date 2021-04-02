Noah Green, 25, of Indiana has been identified as the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and sending the other to the hospital:

Green, who was shot and killed during the attack, was reportedly a follower of the Nation of Islam:

Trending

That Facebook profile has now been deleted:

So, we’re going to do this again, aren’t we?

According to the USCP, Green exited his vehicle with a knife after ramming the two officers and was then shot and killed but other officers on the scene:

The officer killed has been identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force:

R.I.P.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: nation of islamUSCP